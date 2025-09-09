Chef Jeff's adult mac & cheese
TAMPA, Fla. - Creamy, cheesy and baked to golden perfection. This mac & cheese blends sharp cheddar, nutty Gruyère, and melty Gouda for next-level flavor. Finished with a crisp topping of buttery panko and Italian seasoning, it’s comfort food that feels just a little more grown-up.
Ingredients:
For the cheese sauce:
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 4½ cups heavy cream, warmed
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (or more if you want extra heat)
- 4½ cups sharp white cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 cup grated Gruyère and Gouda (or any blend of melting cheeses you like)
For the pasta:
- 1 pound elbow macaroni or cavatappi pasta
For the crispy panko topping:
- 1½ cups panko breadcrumbs
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (adjust to your heat preference)
- Optional: ½ cup grated Pecorino Romano for extra sharpness
Instructions:
Prepare the baking dish and breadcrumbs:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Butter a 3-quart casserole dish.
- In a medium bowl, combine panko, melted butter, garlic powder, smoked paprika, Italian seasoning, and crushed red pepper flakes. Set aside.
Make the cheese sauce:
- In a large skillet, melt 6 tablespoons butter over medium heat.
- Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute until golden and bubbly.
- Gradually whisk in warm cream and stir until thickened, about 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in salt, nutmeg, pepper, cayenne and all the grated cheeses. Mix until smooth.
Cook the pasta:
- Cook pasta in salted water 2-3 minutes less than package directions (slightly underdone).
- Drain and rinse with cold water.
Assemble the mac & cheese:
- Mix cooked pasta into cheese sauce.
- Pour into prepared dish.
- Sprinkle top with extra cheese (if using) and the panko breadcrumb mixture.
Bake:
- Bake 30 minutes until top is golden brown and bubbling.
- Cool 5 minutes before serving.