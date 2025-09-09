Expand / Collapse search

Chef Jeff's adult mac & cheese

By Jeff Philbin
Published  September 9, 2025 5:04pm EDT
This mac & cheese blends sharp cheddar, nutty Gruyère, and melty Gouda for next-level flavor.

TAMPA, Fla. - Creamy, cheesy and baked to golden perfection. This mac & cheese blends sharp cheddar, nutty Gruyère, and melty Gouda for next-level flavor. Finished with a crisp topping of buttery panko and Italian seasoning, it’s comfort food that feels just a little more grown-up.

Ingredients:

For the cheese sauce: 

  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 4½ cups heavy cream, warmed
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (or more if you want extra heat)
  • 4½ cups sharp white cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 cup grated Gruyère and Gouda (or any blend of melting cheeses you like)

For the pasta:

  • 1 pound elbow macaroni or cavatappi pasta

For the crispy panko topping:

  • 1½ cups panko breadcrumbs
  • 3 tablespoons melted butter
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (adjust to your heat preference)
  • Optional: ½ cup grated Pecorino Romano for extra sharpness

Instructions:

Prepare the baking dish and breadcrumbs:

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.
  • Butter a 3-quart casserole dish.
  • In a medium bowl, combine panko, melted butter, garlic powder, smoked paprika, Italian seasoning, and crushed red pepper flakes. Set aside.

Make the cheese sauce:

  • In a large skillet, melt 6 tablespoons butter over medium heat.
  • Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute until golden and bubbly.
  • Gradually whisk in warm cream and stir until thickened, about 3 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and stir in salt, nutmeg, pepper, cayenne and all the grated cheeses. Mix until smooth.

Cook the pasta:

  • Cook pasta in salted water 2-3 minutes less than package directions (slightly underdone).
  • Drain and rinse with cold water.

Assemble the mac & cheese:

  • Mix cooked pasta into cheese sauce.
  • Pour into prepared dish.
  • Sprinkle top with extra cheese (if using) and the panko breadcrumb mixture.

Bake:

  • Bake 30 minutes until top is golden brown and bubbling.
  • Cool 5 minutes before serving.
