Chef Joaquin Alcocer tamale recipe

article

DOUGH INGREDIENTS:

masa made from cornmeal

lard

salt

garlic powder

chile powder

corn husks

water

STEPS:

mix the lard evenly into the masa

mix in the salt, chili powder, and garlic

add water until it is moist

the mixture should be slightly thinner than playdough

place a ball of the dough mixture into the center of a corn husk

the dough should go on the smooth side of the husk

spread the mixture smoothly and evenly onto the corn husk with a spatula

set aside and make your filling

FILLING INGREDIENTS:

diced tomatoes

roasted chicken

Monterey Jack cheese

salt

pepper

cumin

garlic powder

chile powder

lard

water