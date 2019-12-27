Chef Joaquin Alcocer tamale recipe
DOUGH INGREDIENTS:
masa made from cornmeal
lard
salt
garlic powder
chile powder
corn husks
water
STEPS:
mix the lard evenly into the masa
mix in the salt, chili powder, and garlic
add water until it is moist
the mixture should be slightly thinner than playdough
place a ball of the dough mixture into the center of a corn husk
the dough should go on the smooth side of the husk
spread the mixture smoothly and evenly onto the corn husk with a spatula
set aside and make your filling
FILLING INGREDIENTS:
diced tomatoes
roasted chicken
Monterey Jack cheese
salt
pepper
cumin
garlic powder
chile powder
lard
water
STEPS:
shred the chicken
add a little lard
add the spices
mix in some water and simmer on the stove
once the chicken is hot add in the diced tomatoes and cheese
stir until the cheese is melted
put the filling into the tamales on the dough side
add a little more cheese
and wrap the husk around
place in a steamer and cook for 30 to 40 minutes
unwrap from the husk and cover with a little more cheese