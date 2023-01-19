I-4 in Tampa reopens as officials investigate chemical spill

article

A chemical spill at a Tampa facility forced officials to issue a brief shelter-in-place notice for nearby residents and shut down a major highway.

Jim Schmidt with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the investigation first started when a passerby reported an odor around 1:30 a.m. During the investigation, officials said there was a visible vapor cloud coming from Florida Chemical Supply, Inc., located at 6810 Chelsea Street.

It turned out to be the result of a hydrochloric acid that spilled in the storage yard, he said. All lanes of Interstate 4 between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and U.S. Highway 301 were closed.

"Safety is always of the utmost importance in this case it was closing down the roadway," he said, adding they are now "trying to control and neutralize the incident."

By 5 a.m. all lanes reopened and the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the spill.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.