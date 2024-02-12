Chiefs wide receiver from St. Pete becomes first USF alum to score points in a Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the second year in a row. While they hope to go for a three-peat next year, they're basking in their Lombardi trophy win.

One of their players is from the Tampa Bay area.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had a passion for football since he was a young kid, but his dad, Marcellus Scantling, said his work ethic is what stands out.

"When he didn't get an opportunity to play, he just took it upon himself to work really, really, really hard. I mean, we had to delay cruises and plan our vacations around football," Marcellus Scantling said.

He said he never could have imagined his son would play in the NFL, let alone win the Super Bowl. Sunday night, his whole family watched as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Valdes-Scantling.

"When I saw that touchdown catch, I was just really, really excited for him. Just elated for him," Marcellus said. "So, I know he's worked hard for this and to play in the first Super Bowl and not have a catch, but this one to get a catch and a touchdown. Man, that was great."

Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The football player's father said he and his family are feeling the hometown love for his son. Pinellas County Schools tweeted out a photo of Valdes-Scantling from his senior year at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg.

Valdes-Scantling is also USF alum. The school wrote in an article posted Monday on GoUSFBulls.com that Valdes-Scantling is the first USF alum to score points in a Super Bowl. Marcellus said the win is still sinking in for his son.

"Last night, he was really, really excited," he said. "I just got off the phone with him. They were on the bus, heading to the airport to head back to Kansas City, and it was kind of more business. Yeah. You know, we we left some stuff on the field, so. But all in all, he was very excited, because I told him I wanted him to enjoy this one because the first one, he took really serious, but I told him, I said, you know, you don't get these experiences all the time, so enjoy it."