Child burglars vandalized, damaged property at Spring Hill school, deputies say

An 8-year-old and 9-year-old could face charges after causing damage inside a Hernando County elementary school and writing "vulgarities" on whiteboards, deputies said.

Deputies said the two students entered the front gate of J.D. Floyd Elementary School, and walked into four classrooms that were either unlocked or not secured. Investigators said that's where the vandalism occurred. The children, detectives said, flipped tables, wrote on the whiteboard, damaged school computers and other technology, and damaged teachers' personal equipment and property.

One area of the school is used by the PACE Center for Girls, which is separate from the property of the elementary school. That's where child suspects also entered a portable classroom and discharged a fire extinguisher.

The damage was discovered Monday just after 7 a.m. Detectives were able to identify the students based on surveillance video and their handwriting. A school resource officer, who is also a Hernando County deputy, interviewed the students with at least one parent and school administrator present.

Officials said each student confessed to the burglary and vandalism. Both were disciplined by the school, but could be expelled by the Hernando County School Board. The school district officials will also decide whether to press charges. If so, the case will be forwarded to the State Attorney's Office.