Child hospitalized after being struck by lawnmower in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - A three-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday evening after being hit by a lawnmower, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were called to the 3900 block of Torey Pines Boulevard in Sarasota around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a child struck by a lawnmower.
Authorities arriving on the scene found a three-year-old boy suffering from trauma to one of his legs.
He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
Authorities have not released his condition or additional details about the incident.