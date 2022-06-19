Child hospitalized after being struck by lawnmower in Sarasota

A three-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday evening after being hit by a lawnmower, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the 3900 block of Torey Pines Boulevard in Sarasota around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a child struck by a lawnmower.

Authorities arriving on the scene found a three-year-old boy suffering from trauma to one of his legs.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Authorities have not released his condition or additional details about the incident.