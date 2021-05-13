Child in passenger vehicle dies in crash involving school bus

article

The Florida Highway Patrol says an 8-year-old died when the passenger vehicle they were riding in rear-ended a school bus.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday near North Carl G Rose Highway (SR 200) and East VFW Lane in Citrus County.

The child who died was in a sedan driven by a 75-year-old Hernando man, who suffered minor injuries. A 10-year-old girl was also in the vehicle. Her medical status was not released.

FHP said the Citrus County school bus was transporting 30 students. The bus stopped on SR 200, at the intersection with East VFW Lane, and activated red stop lights to let some kids off.

Meanwhile, the sedan was driving behind the bus and failed to stop, rear-ending the bus.

The school bus was driven by a 79-year-old man from Inverness. He was not injured. No student injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed while officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.