Child killed, 2 others injured after being hit by vehicle in Tampa: HCSO

The Brief A child is dead and her mother and another child are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Tampa on Tuesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It happened shortly before 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Mohr Road and Sheldon Road. Hillsborough County Undersheriff Thomas St. John will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information.



What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies went to the intersection of Mohr Road and Sheldon Road in Tampa shortly before 7:40 a.m. to investigate a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a woman and her two children suffering from injuries.

Deputies said they began rendering aid and called EMS, but the 6-year-old child died from her injuries.

The mother and her other child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been made public.

What's next:

Hillsborough County Undersheriff Thomas St. John will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information.