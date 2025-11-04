Child killed, 2 others injured after being hit by vehicle in Tampa: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A child is dead and her mother and another child are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Tampa on Tuesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
According to HCSO, deputies went to the intersection of Mohr Road and Sheldon Road in Tampa shortly before 7:40 a.m. to investigate a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
When they arrived, deputies said they found a woman and her two children suffering from injuries.
READ: Grindr gets arbitration in Gulfport teen murder case
Deputies said they began rendering aid and called EMS, but the 6-year-old child died from her injuries.
The mother and her other child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been made public.
What's next:
Hillsborough County Undersheriff Thomas St. John will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.