Child killed, 2 others injured after being hit by vehicle in Tampa: HCSO

Published  November 4, 2025 10:37am EST
Hillsborough County
    TAMPA, Fla. - A child is dead and her mother and another child are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Tampa on Tuesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

    What we know:

    According to HCSO, deputies went to the intersection of Mohr Road and Sheldon Road in Tampa shortly before 7:40 a.m. to investigate a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

    When they arrived, deputies said they found a woman and her two children suffering from injuries.

    Deputies said they began rendering aid and called EMS, but the 6-year-old child died from her injuries.

    The mother and her other child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

    What we don't know:

    The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been made public.

    What's next:

    Hillsborough County Undersheriff Thomas St. John will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information.

    The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

