Sarasota sex scandal sparks lawsuit from Christian and Bridget Ziegler

The Brief Christian and Bridget Ziegler are suing the City of Sarasota and two detectives, claiming police overreached in a sexual assault investigation. The couple alleges an unconstitutional search of electronic devices, deceptive practices, and intentional embarrassment in police reports. No charges were filed in the 2023 probe, but the scandal cost Christian Ziegler his GOP leadership role and pushed Bridget Ziegler from a national conservative political training group.



Christian and Bridget Ziegler have filed a lawsuit against the city of Sarasota and two Sarasota police detectives over the investigation that thrust their personal lives into public view in 2023.

The couple claims detectives withheld exculpatory information from a judge and conducted an overly broad and unconstitutional search of Christian Ziegler’s cellphone and electronic records.

The suit also alleges police intentionally attempted to embarrass the pair in their reports, which became public in court filings.

The backstory:

The investigation stemmed from a sexual assault allegation against Christian Ziegler. Records revealed the Zieglers admitted to a prior consensual three-way relationship with the accuser, who claimed Christian assaulted her during a one-on-one encounter in October 2023.

RELATED: Christian Ziegler investigation: Police release interview with Bridget Ziegler in rape investigation

Christian Ziegler acknowledged to officers that he recorded a sexual encounter with the woman, apparently without her knowledge, but maintained the entire interaction was consensual.

After viewing the video, Sarasota police concluded that was likely the case and did not file charges.

Political fallout

Though no criminal charges were brought, the scandal led to intense political pressure. Governor Ron DeSantis called for Christian Ziegler to step aside, saying it was untenable for him to continue serving while under investigation. Christian ultimately resigned from his position as Chair of the Florida Republican Party.

RELATED: Christian Ziegler rape investigation: Newly obtained bodycam video from original welfare check

Bridget Ziegler, a cofounder of Moms for Liberty, did not step down from the Sarasota County School Board despite calls to do so. She did resign from her role with the Leadership Institute as the controversy continued to draw national attention.

What they're saying:

The crux of the Ziegler's federal lawsuit revolves around an accusation that detectives withheld exculpatory evidence when they went to a judge for a search warrant of Christian's devices. The Zieglers claim Detective Angela Cox and Detective Maria Llovio did not mention in their affidavit the video Christian had shown the detectives of the alleged consensual encounter.

David Carter, an attorney who is not affiliated with the case, says that would be a major violation.

RELATED: Christian Ziegler investigation: Audio reveals former state GOP Chair’s concern over fallout from charges

"The issue is, did the judge issue that warrant on bad information or incomplete information that he or she should have been given?

"When they can allege that the police department has engaged in a pattern, practice and habit of getting these overbroad search warrants by withholding evidence, then they can pierce the protection of qualified immunity and go deeper to allege these federal law violations that not only entitles them to damages, if they're successful, but also attorneys' fees."

The lawsuit says the Zieglers were deprived of due process and suffered lasting harm to their family, careers, and reputations.

The city of Sarasota has yet to file a response to the suit.

What's next:

While the suit does not name a specific dollar amount, the couple is asking for compensatory damages for lost wages and legal costs and punitive damages for mental anguish, pain and suffering, humiliation, and embarrassment.