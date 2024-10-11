Child killed when recreational off-road vehicle flips over in Polk County: ‘Horrific accident’

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 10-year-old Polk County girl who was killed Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the child lost her life when the Recreational Off-Road Vehicle (ROV) she was riding on flipped over and pinned her underneath.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was one of six juveniles riding on the ROV on a grass pasture behind a home on 80 Foot Road in Alturas around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say when the 15-year-old ROV driver made a sharp left turn, it flipped on its side, throwing everyone off and trapping the child underneath.

The adults at the scene lifted the 2700-pound ROV off of her. Two of the adults at the scene were nurses who immediately performed CPR, according to PCSO.

The child was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where she died from her injuries later that evening. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Evidence suggests that the ROV was operating at a relatively low speed but flipped due to its high center of gravity and soft dirt.

"This was a horrific accident that occurred while a group of family and friends were having a get-together and enjoying each other’s company," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Please keep this child’s parents, family, friends, and classmates in your prayers."

