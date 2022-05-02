Child rushed to hospital after getting stuck in elevator at St. Pete home

article

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said a child is in critical condition after being found stuck in an elevator at a home.

Firefighters said they responded at around 7:30 p.m. about reports of the child stuck in an elevator in the 800 block of Brightwaters Boulevard NE in St. Pete.

Crews said they found the child stuck between floors in an elevator shaft at the home.

Technical Rescue personnel responded and removed part of the ceiling to extricate the child, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue.

Advertisement

First responders rushed the child to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in critical condition, fire officials confirmed. The fire department said the cause of the incident is still under investigation.