Children get lesson in gratitude during Glazer Museum’s ‘Campsgiving’

The Glazer Children’s Museum is bringing back its annual ‘Campsgiving’ in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

"We want to be here for families whenever they need us. So, when school’s out we have a camp for them and for ‘Campsgiving’ we are really focused on gratitude, so we have a lot of activities, everything from arts and crafts to science experiments and physical exercise that all reflect on what we’re really grateful for," said Kate White, director of marketing and communications.

A camper’s day kicks off with an hour of playtime in the museum before it opens to the public.

"They have the run of the place, all by themselves for an hour. Then we spend some time in the classroom," White explained.

Afterward, the kids may do a picnic in the park or have lunch outside and then it's back inside to play in the museum. Each activity contains a component of gratefulness

"We’ll tie gratitude into everything that we do, so they can talk about what they are thankful for and what they are grateful for in their lives," White shared.

The children are taught gratitude yoga, which is an early introduction to mindfulness, teaching children to focus on just one thing.

White says yoga helps kids connect to the world around them. Children can also connect to the world by taking part in the museum’s Gingerbread Village in which they make a house from recyclable materials and add it to the town.

For the holiday season, the town will also have a synthetic ice rink in which the kids skate in their socks.

‘Campsgiving’ is $60 a day and runs Nov. 22-24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

