Christian rapper from Tampa signs with Atlantic Records, aims to make positive impact: ‘Anthems to live life’

He's writing and rapping, with his heart set on changing the music industry and the people who listen.

Zauntee, a Christian rapper who grew up in Tampa, has grown a massive following on social media. And he just signed with Atlantic Records.

He raps for the underdogs, about life's highs and lows, and his faith. But, he said his words are for everyone, no matter what they believe.

When you hear his music, it's a sound that would vibe at any club or party. But if you listen closely, you'll get the message.

"My generation is tired of their favorite artists getting famous, and then, all of a sudden, selling their soul," Zauntee said.

Zachariah Erickson, who performs under the name Zauntee, is out to redefine what it means to be a "success" in mainstream music, creating songs to inspire. Songs like "Hard Work God First" provide a glimpse into his passion and work ethic.

"Let me give you anthems to live life to," Zauntee said. "I'll make the songs for the underdogs who know they can be the champions. You know, for the people who are left out, counted out, outsiders, underdogs. And they're going to believe like, I matter."

The 24-year-old gospel rapper grew up in Tampa. The oldest of seven kids, he started writing when he was 10 and learned to produce at 14.

His hunger for music was insatiable as he worked toward his dream. He worked long hours delivering groceries. After that, "I'd get home around midnight, and I would work on music till like four in the morning," he said.

His passion poured into his lyrics. Zauntee said he makes "music people want with a message they need."

"I knew from the jump that if I was going to do this, it had to be able to compete," Zauntee said. "If I go through something that hurts, if I go through some type of struggle or some type of mental health crisis, or some type of relationship issue or some type of betrayal, it's going into the music so that people can see me win on the other side of it and feel like they can make it, too."

Earlier this year, he signed a deal with Atlantic Records. "Oh, my goodness. It was surreal. It was surreal," Zauntee said.

It's a label that's represented the likes of Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin, Kelly Clarkson and the Rolling Stones.

"I was like, look, you guys have put a lot of music out into the world," Zauntee said. "This is your opportunity to put out something that can make a positive impact, that could save lives, that could change people."

It already has.

"I've had people come up to me at the end of a show showing me the scars on their wrist, saying, 'I'm alive because of this record. I'm alive because of this song today,'" Zauntee said.

Now, living in Nashville, with his career on the rise, Zauntee has never lost sight of where it all started.

"I love Tampa. This is my city," Zauntee said. "There's a hunger that was like a fire in my chest that I can't put out, I can't get rid of. And it was started here in Tampa, Florida."

When he comes back to visit, he stops and prays at places that shaped him, like that Publix on Bayshore Boulevard where he'd look at the Tampa skyline, full of dreams.

"I'll go in front of, you know, Amalie Arena, where I remember standing there as a fan in line for a concert, saying that I will perform here someday," Zauntee said.

He's on the way, doing it his way, and paving the way for others to follow.

"Somebody has to do it. I've got to be the one to show them it's possible to still win and not sell out," Zauntee said. "I've got to show them it's possible to stand for something. Even if you don't believe what I believe, start with what you believe and don't compromise."

Zauntee said, "I'm proof that you can win for God."

Zauntee is kicking off his "Rookie of the Year" tour in July and he's making a couple stops in Florida. If you'd like to see him perform, check out Zauntee.com.

