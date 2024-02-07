Faith in Action: Hospital chaplain brings comfort, understanding in midst of crises

They visit patients after a devastating diagnosis or life-changing accident. They comfort families grappling with a sudden loss, and during patients' final moments, hospital chaplains bring much-needed peace and clarity right to their bedside.

One in particular has used his own life's sufferings as well as his journey in and out of faith to help assure people that, even in the worst of times, they're not alone.

"Often in these rooms, we're coming in on the worst day of a patient's life," said Joon "J.S." Park, a staff chaplain at Tampa General Hospital.

FAITH IN ACTION: Muslim women combine voices, passion to strengthen community

TGH, a level-one trauma center, has nearly 20 chaplains trained and ready to respond to any situation, 24/7.

"The technical and clinical definition of a chaplain is a non-anxious, non-judgmental, comforting presence," Park said.

It's a role that requires a certain groundedness, a stillness and the ability to bring calm or strength in the midst of a crisis.

MORE: Polk ministry helps adults with disabilities gain independence

"We are called to every single trauma that enters into the trauma bay at the emergency department. That encompasses car accidents, gunshot wounds, stabbing, fire, fall, stroke, drowning," Park said. "We're called to every death. We're called to every Code Blue, which is essentially when a heartbeat stops. And, we're called to do advanced directives, which is assisting with end-of-life decision-making."

"We're moving almost in slow motion while everything is moving rapidly around them, as their life is irrevocably changed," Park said. "We can reach out to family for them. We can hear what they're going through. A nurse and physician necessarily may have to ask them about numbers or medical history. Chaplains are trying to see them as a person to humanize where they're at."

Park was raised in a multigenerational household in Largo with Christian and Buddhist influences. He grew up an atheist, becoming a Christian later in life. He knows grief and trauma, having endured abuse as a child and surviving a suicide attempt.

READ: Tampa pastor born without left arm, right hand shares passion for faith and music

"Seeing what I've seen, I have lost faith a couple of times, and I've come back," Park said. "And when I came back, it was different each time."

He keeps his hands and heart open to every person, any religion or no religion. He brings no agenda, no judgment; just presence, meeting them where they are.

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached its most devastating peak, patients were quarantined and families were kept away, but Park held them together.

RELIGION: Pope Francis individually baptizes infants during annual ceremony at Sistine Chapel

"I remember running to rooms with an iPad to be able to connect families, to say goodbye to their loved one," Park said.

In one case, a family member drove hours to see his father, but sadly, didn't make it in time. Park went above and beyond to get him one last picture of his dad.

"That was very difficult to make happen," Park said. "It's not something that we would normally do. But during that time, I just thought, is there anything?"

MORE: Country singer Thomas Rhett stops Nashville concert to pray for fan in medical emergency

He's grown a huge following on social media, sharing impactful stories and lessons learned, hoping to normalize conversations on life, death and grief.

For those at the end of life, Park holds their hand and sometimes, just listens. He's noticed one common regret.

"Not being able to be fully who they wanted to be, because they followed everyone else's vision for their life," Park said. "And sometimes at the very end, they tell me who they wanted to be, who they always wished to be."

READ: Maui church serves as beacon of hope standing unscathed amid charred rubble caused by deadly wildfires

Often, he brings closure, allowing them – if only for a moment – to be their true selves.

"It's really an honor. It's very humbling," Park said. "But, I get to see all of this person. 'I'm not afraid anymore.'"

It's a job that, at times, can leave chaplains' hearts heavy and anxious. But, Park has taken these experiences and transformed them into "life appreciation," making sure he is fully present wherever he goes.

"It's very, very hard," Park said. "But ,I am very blessed. And, every patient that I have met has somehow filled me and changed me for the better."

Park has written several books on topics of grief, faith and his own experiences. His latest book will be released in April, titled "As Long As You Need: Permission to Grieve."