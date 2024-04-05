Community Iftar dinner brings together people of all faiths to break bread

Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan. As part of this time of fasting, prayer and charity, a Tampa Bay area group invited hundreds of neighbors to join them for a special meal, regardless of beliefs or background.

This free community Iftar dinner gives people a chance to share a table with no assigned seats and find that there's a lot more that connects them than divides them.

"You should turn to your neighbor and greet your neighbor in peace," Abdul Karim Ali, the president of the Tampa Bay Area Muslim Association, announced to a crowd at the St. Pete Coliseum.

FAITH IN ACTION: Hospital chaplain brings comfort, understanding in midst of crises

During the month of Ramadan, observing Muslims abstain from all food and water from dawn to sunset. Iftar is the breaking of the fast.

"To break the fast, at the end of the day, really means to be able to withdraw from behavior, life that is not consistent with who and what you say you are," said Imam Abdul Aziz, a member of the Iftar Dinner Committee.

At this event, more than 800 people of all different faiths and walks of life gathered around tables to rediscover what makes them one.

READ: Faith In Action: Muslim women combine voices, passion to strengthen community

"It's not limited to people who claim to be of faith, you know," Aziz said. "If someone said, 'well, I don't have a religion,' that's okay. You're a human being. So, come on in. At some point, we need to sit down and talk to each other."

This is the sixth year the Tampa Bay Area Muslim Association held its free Community Iftar Dinner. The venue was made possible through the City of St. Petersburg and the food was provided by Salem's Fresh Eats.

It's a chance to break bread, break down old barriers and build new connections.

MORE: Polk ministry helps adults with disabilities gain independence

"We're here tonight to say we stand for unity," said John Stewart of St. Petersburg. "We stand for common humanity. And we're here to live that and to make some new friends that we wouldn't make if we stayed in our comfort zone."

There were tables filled with children, law enforcement and community and faith leaders, who echoed calls for unity.

"It's not until we get together at events like this that we realize how similar all of us are," said Sumaya Ayad of Sarasota, "how similar our traditions are, our core values, the things that each of us want for ourselves and for the world."

READ: Tampa pastor born without left arm, right hand shares passion for faith and music

With conflict and hostility too often dividing neighbors around the world, events like these are needed more than ever.

"With love, compassion and peace for all of humanity," Ali said.

"It is always my hope that when you leave here, you will realize how human you are," Aziz said. "There's no reason why we can't come together."

The event has grown so much over the years that organizers are discussing options for a bigger venue, which could include Tropicana Field. Ramadan ends on Tuesday.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: