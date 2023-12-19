Faith In Action: Muslim women combine voices, passion to strengthen community

There's power in numbers. That couldn't be more true for a group of Bay Area women. Throughout the year, they meet with local non-profit groups and vote on which one they want to bless with a large donation.

They've grown from just a few members to "200 Muslim Women Who Care," with a goal of uplifting the community, making it stronger, kinder, and more beautiful.

It's a Friday evening inside a Tampa event room. Dozens of women take their seats. The energy is electric. They're about to do something really special.

"Our different religions are part of the divine plan. Within this diversity is human unity," said Salwa Barhumi, a founding board member of 200 MWWC.

Founded in 2017, the group is dedicated to serving the community, combining their voices and passion to amplify their power.

"We're told in the Holy Quran that you're supposed to believe and do good work," Barhumi said. "So, it's supposed to be a part of our faith not just to sit and pray all day. We actually have to go make a difference in the community."

Four times a year, members pledge $100 each. Then, they nominate three local nonprofits. Each presents its mission and later, the group votes on who will get a $10,000 grant.

"That is definitely the hardest part," said Danielle LoDuca, board member and Community Partnership Chair.

On this night, the grant went to Kennedy Cares, which helps families get supplies like diapers, clothing and formula until they're back on their feet. The rest of members' money is spread among other non-profits and Muslim-led initiatives.

"It's all local, it's not being sent to a different organization, different state or a different country. It's happening here in Tampa Bay," said Barhumi.

The voting process doesn’t divide. It unites. It's a celebration and the community always wins.

"We are a force for good. We collectively make a difference," said Dyma AbuOleim, Founder & President of 200 MWWC. "I like to say we democratize philanthropy."

"Every time I walk away from one of the meetings, I'm always energized, excited," said LoDuca.

200 Muslim Women Who Care has supported everything from domestic violence prevention to youth mental health, cancer patients, refugees, and The Tampa Riverwalk.

"It's not just us awarding them with money," said trustee Janan Siam. "It's really, how can we work together to uplift our communities?"

"I can't tell you how many times women from our membership have heard the stories of local nonprofits, and they turn around, and they become volunteers," said AbuOleim.

Collectively, they've donated more than half a million dollars to Bay Area nonprofits. They've helped to educate over a thousand children and adults on sex abuse and how to keep kids safe. And, they've partnered with the Women's Conference of Florida to provide college scholarships for 10 female students.

They also get outdoors for road cleanups and community beautification projects. Recently, they spent the day planting Longleaf pines and Saw palmettos at Edward Medard Park in eastern Hillsborough.

"It's very easy to get not very hopeful when you watch the news and see what's happening in the world and in your neighborhood," said Barhumi, "and you're like, oh my God, there's no hope. But then you come here and you're like, wow, people here in Tampa care about this, and they care about that. And then it fuels you. And you're like, wow, we can work together and make a difference."

As individuals, you can make a ripple. As a group, you can make a splash. These women are busy making waves throughout Tampa Bay.

"Knowing that this was a project that brings women together so that their power can be amplified in this way, it's incredibly moving," LoDuca said. "I'm really grateful just to be a part of it."

Each time 200 Muslim Women Who Care awards an organization a grant, the group comes back for the next meeting to share exactly how they used the money to further their missions.