Christmas card campaign launched for Vietnam veteran

A family and Colorado non-profit are hoping to have as many Christmas cards as possible sent to a Vietnam veteran.

‘Marty’ is a 77-year-old vet who has never been married and does not have children. He’s an only child, living along with his cat named ‘Smoke’.

That’s why neighbors, the Sturm family, and the non-profit, Hope, Connection and Community, have launched a Christmas card campaign for him.

‘Marty’ says he believes all veterans should receive Christmas cards from loved ones or those who love their country.

Christmas Cards can be sent to 4321 Hoyt Ct., Wheat Ridge, CO, 80033.

