Chunks of stucco fall from Clearwater building, slowing traffic

Firefighters in Clearwater say large pieces of stucco have fallen from a senior living building downtown, sending debris flying as they hit the ground.

According to Clearwater Fire & Rescue, the stucco fell from 420 Bay Avenue, which is the address for the 15-story Oaks of Clearwater building.

Photos shared by CFR show a large section of stucco missing from about halfway up the side of the structure. The pieces shattered when they hit the ground, scattering debris across the sidewalk and the street.

One neighboring lane of Chestnut street is closed coming off of the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Courtesy CFR