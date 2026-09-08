Church for the homeless in Lakeland offers meals, worship, and a true sense of belonging

The Brief A Lakeland church for homeless residents offers free weekly meals, worship services and community support on East Main Street. Nonprofit Worth and Purpose operates the ministry while encouraging attendees to help run operations and serve food themselves. Organizers hope to purchase adjacent buildings on the block to add a housing complex for those in need.



Every Wednesday, hundreds of people gather at a colorful East Main Street ministry in Lakeland that provides hot meals, spiritual worship and job outreach programs.

Lakeland church offers community

What we know:

Every Wednesday at 11 a.m., "The Table" on East Main Street fills to capacity as hundreds of unhoused individuals receive free meals.

Worship services follow at noon inside the bright, artistic sanctuary designed to uplift visitors.

Courtesy: Worth and Purpose

Attendees take an active role by helping serve meals and run daily ministry operations. The organization also hosts a kids' ministry and faith-based art classes.

Worth and Purpose mission

The backstory:

Founder Travis Settineri started the nonprofit Worth and Purpose in 2022 to reach people who feel unwelcome in traditional churches.

Over the years, Settineri launched mobile outreach efforts, including a free ice cream truck, a barbershop and a pizza van.

These programs aim to assist individuals in securing jobs and transitioning off the streets permanently.

Settineri explained that the goal is ensuring every visitor feels loved, seen and valued.

Homeless attendees share experiences

What they're saying:

"They don't feel comfortable going to a normal church," Settineri said. "They kind of get looked at differently. We just wanted to provide a place where they can feel loved and feel seen."

Desiree Reels, who experiences homelessness, described the venue as a supportive sanctuary.

Courtesy: Worth and Purpose

"It's amazing. We've got safety, prayer, love. We're family. This is what this place is for—to get to understand my purpose here," Reels said.

"When people come through these doors, we want them to know they have worth, purpose, and that they're loved. It's as simple as that," Settineri added.

East Main Street expansion

What's next:

Having already outgrown the current facility, Settineri is actively searching for ways to expand operations.

He aims to purchase the building next door and an adjacent property to build a dedicated housing complex.

His ultimate dream is acquiring the entire city block to broaden community outreach.