Church leaders arrested: Ministry watchdog says red flags surrounded pastor years before indictment

The Brief Some observers said there were warning signs about David Taylor and the Kingdom of God Global Church. Federal prosecutors announced an indictment alleging forced labor, money laundering and human trafficking across four states. Questions are growing about how the ministry operated for so long and how many victims were impacted. Transcripts from a 2024 civil trial shed some light on the scope of the operation.



There are still so many questions about how the Kingdom of God Global Church operated for so long before two of its church leaders were arrested following multi-state FBI raids.

However, some have been watching and raising red flags for years.

‘A bad actor from the beginning’

What they're saying:

"It’s a level of evil, a level of wrongdoing that even among some of the worst actors we’ve covered over the years, and in 26 years, I don’t believe I’ve ever seen anything quite like this," said Warren Smith, the president of Ministry Watch.

He has tracked faith leaders’ financial and ethical accountability for more than two decades and has followed the movements of David Taylor’s church for years.

"They have, frankly, from the very beginning shown evidence of being a bad actor, a bad operator," Smith said.

The backstory:

Ministry Watch reported on Taylor and the Kingdom of God Global Church purchasing the $8.3 million Avila mega mansion, which was raided by authorities on Wednesday.

They also followed a lawsuit between a Florida movie prop company and the church, after the church failed to pay for a $2 million set. Court records show the church intended to use the set for an event at Amway Arena in Orlando.

"We thought that that was not great that you're getting sued for non-payment. But B, when you've taken in that kind of money when you're buying mansions and when you buy luxury automobiles, why don't you have money to pay a vendor? So all of these facts and circumstances started sort of adding up," said Smith.

Pictured: David Taylor.

But even Smith admits the scope of the federal allegations shocked him. He said throughout their reporting, there was no indication human trafficking was occurring, as alleged by federal authorities.

Investigation into Kingdom of God Global Church

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors allege Taylor and his ministry amassed more than $50 million in donations since 2014. Smith said the lack of government oversight for non-profits could have allowed the group to operate unchecked.

"We are living in an oversight and accountability and regulatory regimen for non-profits that was devised in the 1950s and 60s. It is completely inadequate for the number of non-profits that we have in this country today," Smith said.

According to the indictment, Taylor and his top aide, Michelle Brannon, forced workers in church call centers to meet unrealistic quotas, punishing them when they failed. Experts said while these practices are seen in some overseas operations, this may be the first known case in the U.S.

But, it may not be the only one.

"There are some other organizations that might be involved in these kinds of similar situations. And I think by understanding the mechanics of David Taylor's operation, we might be able to gain some insights into how to investigate or what to look for in some of these other situations," said Smith.

What we don't know:

The indictment does not give any context to explain how people were drawn into the church’s labor system or how they came into contact with Taylor.

"Where did these people come from? How were they coerced into this situation? What sort of intimidation or threats were made to keep them from leaving?" Smith asked.

Mugshot of Michelle Brannon. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Authorities have not said how many victims there could be or how many people may have been removed from the homes or call centers raided on Wednesday.

Federal civil lawsuit

The backstory:

Court transcripts from that federal civil lawsuit over the movie set may shed some light on how many people could have been impacted.

A pastor working for Taylor with the Kingdom of God Global Church testified in 2024 that only a handful of employees have a salary. He said they rely on 75 to 80 full-time "volunteers" to run day-to-day operations, and claimed the ministry has thousands of volunteers in nearly 200 nations worldwide.

Another volunteer testified during those proceedings that 75 to 80 people work at the call centers.

What they're saying:

"There are a lot of victims here, a lot of problems, a lot of damage done," Smith said. "But at least it’s coming to light, and maybe we can learn a few lessons from it."

Smith also pointed out there are potentially thousands who were defrauded, believing that their donations to the church were going to the church ministry.

Who is still answering the church's prayer line?

What we know:

Despite the federal charges, FOX 13 confirmed that the church’s prayer line remains active. Calls placed on Thursday were still being answered by workers on the other end.

What we don't know:

FOX 13 reached out to the FBI’s field office to ask whether other church locations remain operational and whether more potential victims are still working under these conditions and answering the phone lines.