Church volunteers write letters of hope for those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic

The unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic can create a mental strain on anyone, which is why Next Level Church is writing personalized Letters of Hope for anyone that wants to receive one.

"In this season where there's been a lot of people that are in isolation we've been writing ‘Letters of Hope’ to those people,” explained Pastor Walter Robbins.

Volunteers at the church receive the requests for letters and then use their time at home to personally write those letters.

"Each letter is handwritten," shared Pastor Robbins. "They are letters of encouragement."

They have received requests from individuals and large groups.

Robbins said they are writing 1,000 letters to all of the firefighters in Hillsborough County after receiving a request to support Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Volunteers of all ages put pen, pencil or crayon to paper to personalize the letters to whoever has requested one.

So far the church has received approximately 7,000 letter requests.

The amount isn't overwhelming the volunteers.

"We are writing letters specifically to anybody who has requested them," he said. "It's really just something that they can get in a day and age with a lot of negativity (out there)."

INFO:

If you want to receive a letter or know someone else who needs one, email letters@nextlevel.church, and they will add that name to the list.

To learn more about the project, or to volunteer to write letters for it, visit https://nextlevel.church/letters/ to sign up on their website.