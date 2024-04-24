Beloved Tampa speakeasy closing its doors after 15 years

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Since 2009, Bay Area residents and visitors have been seeking out a special place at the Building Royal in South Tampa, giving a secret password and entering a world reminiscent of the days of prohibition, but those days have come to an end as Ciros, the beloved speakeasy, announced it is shutting down.

On Wednesday, Three Oaks Hospitality said Ciro’s is permanently closing due to structural issues at The Bayshore Royal building, where it leases space.

"While it deeply saddens us to close Ciro's at this time, we hope the HOA can find a way to make the improvements needed with our landlord so that we may re-open one day," stated Chas Bruck, Founder and Owner of Three Oaks Hospitality.

Ciro’s has been a staple in Tampa and is the first prohibition-inspired speakeasy in the area.

"It is beloved by many, and we are immensely grateful for the support and memories shared within its walls," Bruck stated.

The organization also expressed its gratitude to Ciro’s loyal patrons, staff, and the Tampa community for their support over the year.

Three Oaks Hospitality announced it is holding a special pop-up event at its sister concept, Jekyll, in Hyde Park on May 8.

Guests will be able to bid on Ciro’s memorabilia with all net proceeds going to the Children’s Dream Fund.

