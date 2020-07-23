Citrus County deputies find drugs, guns in Hernando home while executing search warrant

article

Citrus County deputies arrested Ronald Mesick Jr., 31, and Tammy Bryant, 50, after finding fentanyl, methamphetamine, cannabis, a 9mm pistol, and a 12 gauge shotgun in their home located at 7168 N. Whippoorwill Terrace in Hernando, while executing a search warrant.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) confirmed the sale of narcotics in the residence through neighborhood complaints, intelligence and covert surveillance, resulting in a search warrant being issued.

"With each drug dealer detectives take off the streets of Citrus County, the safer our community becomes for everyone, including our vulnerable population struggling with addiction," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "The Citrus County Sheriff's Office will continue to work diligently to protect our citizens from the plight of illicit narcotics."

Mesick is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, sell/lease/rent a drug dwelling, possession of paraphernalia and warrant for driving on an expired license.

Bryant is facing charges of possession of fentanyl, sell/lease/rent a drug dwelling and possession paraphernalia.