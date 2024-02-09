DUI suspect hiding in woods surrenders to Citrus County sheriff after running from crash scene

A Florida driver accused of DUI didn’t get very far after he ran into the woods following a vehicle crash in Citrus County late Wednesday night.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast says the incident began when he came across a vehicle crash east of the intersection of Gulf to Lake Highway and Homosassa Trail.

Witnesses at the scene told him that the suspect had run away from the crash and disappeared into the woods.

According to CCSO, after checking on the victims, Sheriff Prendergast notified dispatch that he was going to look for the suspect.

A vehicle crash led to DUI charges for a Citrus County suspect. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

The CCSO Air Unit arrived on the scene shortly after and maintained radio contact with the sheriff while he was searching the woods for the fugitive.

Shortly after he entered the woods, Sheriff Prendergast began calling out for the suspect to surrender, and the pilot radioed that the suspect was raising his hands to surrender.

Deputy arrests DUI suspect Michael Sutton. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Sutton, was taken to an area hospital for injuries he got while running from the crash. He was later released and taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility.

Sutton has been charged with DUI with property damage and leaving the scene with property damage. He was also cited for careless driving.