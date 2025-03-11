Citrus County man accused of giving wife lethal dose of methamphetamine charged with murder
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A Citrus County woman is dead, and her husband is behind bars after deputies say he gave his wife a deadly dose of methamphetamine.
The backstory:
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 27, 2025, deputies went to a home off North Rock Crusher Rd. in Crystal River, where they found 47-year-old Christine Nelson dead.
Detectives said Christine Nelson’s death was linked to methamphetamine she got from her husband, 52-year-old Dean Nelson.
Dean Nelson mugshot courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
The Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Christine Nelson died from acute methamphetamine toxicity.
Nelson was taken into custody without incident on March 10 and is being held without bond at the Citrus County Detention Facility.
Dean Nelson has been charged with murder.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
