More victims sought in case of Home Depot employee accused of voyeurism: Grady Judd

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says 43-year-old Domingo Rivera-Velez preyed on an innocent child by secretly filming them showering and in bathrooms. Then they identified three more victims, but the investigation isn't over yet. He's also accused of recording video up the skirts of customers and employees at Home Depot where he once worked.

The sheriff says they are still going through his devices trying to identify the victims, but he says they may have never heard about this if it wasn't for this man's wife. Sheriff Judd calls her a hero after she came across the pictures and videos and immediately called the sheriff's office.

Rivera-Velez is accused of secretly recording multiple children fully nude in showers and bathrooms in private residences in Polk County. Deputies say he worked at the Home Depot on Florida Avenue S. in Lakeland where he also recorded video up customers' and employees' skirts using an Apple Watch attached to his foot.

"He has done this for a period of time and he kept the photographs and his wife, who is a hero in my book, found them and reported him to us," Judd said.

According to the first probable cause statement, back on June 25 he and his wife were at an escape room. She was holding his phone for him when she started looking through the pictures they took and found a picture of an unknown female in a bathing suit. When she got home and looked through a second phone, she found approximately 400 nude photographs of a 15-year-old girl taken in the bathroom of a home.

In a recorded call with his wife, he admitted he took the pictures of the victim without her knowing, using an Apple Watch.

"It's our experience that when people take pictures of children inappropriately in an inappropriate environment, they don't get rid of that. It's just our challenge to find it," Judd said.

That's exactly what deputies did and re-arrested him Monday after locating three more victims. According to this second probable cause affidavit, the 15-year-old girl's younger 11-year-old brother and two of her adult female relatives were unknowingly recorded fully nude in the bathroom of a home in Winter Haven.

As for videos recorded at Home Depot, the sheriff said they are still working to identify those victims.

"If this weirdo has walked up real close to you, we need to talk to you. We've got pictures of ladies, inappropriate pictures that he took in the alleyway of Home Depot that we have not been able to identify the victims yet," Judd said.

Home Depot confirmed to FOX 13 that Rivera-Velez has been fired, but did not offer any further comment on his arrest. He faces multiple charges including video voyeurism and child pornography. He's now back in the Polk County Jail, this time on a $25,000 bond.

