Citrus County woman seriously injured after hit-and-run: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Troopers are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a woman that was riding an e-bike last week.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an unknown vehicle was headed east on East Turner Camp Road as a 57-year-old Homosassa woman was riding a Sohamo E-bike in the same direction around 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

READ: Deadly hit-and-run in Hernando County, FHP searching for driver

According to authorities, the driver hit the woman as they were trying to pass the bike.

The 57-year-old suffered serious injures as the driver took off, according to FHP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter