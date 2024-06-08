Deadly hit-and-run in Hernando County, FHP searching for driver

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Hernando County.

According to troopers, an unknown vehicle was headed north on Tall Pines Drive. FHP says a Huffy motorized bicycle was traveling west along the sidewalk running parallel with Ridge Manor Boulevard.

At the intersection, the unknown vehicle failed to yield and hit the bicycle, according to authorities.

Officials say the rider, a 33-year-old Ridge Manor man, was thrown off the bike and landed near the crash site as the driver took off.

The man died at the scene of the crash and was later found by someone passing by around 4:30 a.m., according to law enforcement.

Troopers say it is unknown exactly when the crash happened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

