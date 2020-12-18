Citrus Park Mall evacuation canceled after deputies investigate threats
TAMPA, Fla. - Westfield Citrus Park Town Center was evacuated this afternoon while deputies investigated threats against the mall.
A Hillsborough Sheriff's Office spokesperson tells FOX 13 that the agency was looking into threats made against the mall, so it was evacuated at noon as a precaution.
They did not provide any more details, but an email from mall officials to employees warned of a suspicious package.
The all-clear was given just before 1 p.m. Shoppers and employees were heading back inside.
