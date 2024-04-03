City of Tampa installing storm water improvement project along Manhattan Ave.

The City of Tampa announced a new project on Wednesday that they hope will reduce floodwaters along the Manhattan Ave. corridor in South Tampa.

They are funding an $11 million project that will install a mile-long pipe to run underneath Manhattan Ave. from Bay to Bay to Vasconia, where it will connect to an existing part of the storm system.

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) delivered a $1 million check Wednesday to help.

"The infrastructure was not built decades ago to withstand these extreme rain events and flooding," she said.

The mayor says the city's battle is not only against the effects of climate change, but against the impact of a growing population on infrastructure.

Since 2010, the city has grown by 20 percent, from 335,000 to 400,000 people.

The city is amidst a $3 billion investment to beef up water mains and wastewater systems.

"[When it comes to] a lot of our infrastructure, the water wastewater pipes, are 80 to 100 years old," said Mayor Jane Castor.

Final designs are being worked on right now, with the hope that they'll be ready to start work later this year.

"These projects aren’t sexy," said Mayor Castor. "We are working with the experts that are deciding how best to design this project. When it’s finished and we do a ribbon cutting, all of that is exciting. It’s this part of the project that we are asking for patience on."

The city expects the project will be completed in 2026.

