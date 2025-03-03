City of Lakeland votes to remove fluoride from drinking water

The Brief City commissioners in Lakeland approved a proposal to remove fluoride from public drinking water. Several other cities and counties in Florida have made the move since last fall when the state issued new guidelines. Florida's surgeon general has called fluoridation of water "public health malpractice," while dentists and some health groups have criticized the removal of fluoride.



The City of Lakeland has joined the growing list of local governments in Florida voting to remove fluoride from drinking water after commissioners signed off on the move Monday.

The Lakeland City Commission voted unanimously Monday morning to stop supplemental fluoride, which had been a practice since 1981. Removing the chemical went into effect immediately following the decision.

Lakeland's decision on fluoride

Dig deeper:

There were good arguments on both sides, according to commissioners, but ultimately they based their decision to remove the additional 0.45 milligrams per liter on giving residents the freedom to decide for themselves what they should put in their own bodies.

"This is just one more step I think we take in giving people a choice to do what they need to do with their own neighborhood and kids in their area," said Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz.

Many residents, including mother, Lacy Lain, voiced their concerns about fluoride causing neurotoxity and other potential health risks.

"Aside from the fluoride in an of itself, I think for us to have the choice is really important, especially as United States citizens. That's a core of who we are, so I'm very excited about it," said Lain.

But others, like local nurse, Ryan LeMond, said the decision will be detrimental to peoples' dental and general health, especially those in impoverished communities.

"They're going to have weaker teeth and more infections," said LaMond. "Before you say something super specific like toxic buildup, I need to see science that says so, because otherwise it's just nonsense."

Mutz also said they're exploring other ways to improve access to fluoridation in those communities.

"We'll have to go through that as that gets identified and this city is full of non-profits who care about people, and so I have no concerns about our ability to do so," said the mayor.

A naturally occurring level of fluoride, 0.25 milligrams per liter, will still remain in the water system. Removing the supplemental fluoride will save the city $66,000 annually.

Battle over fluoride in water

The backstory:

City and county governments across the state began looking closely at the issue of fluoride in water supplies last fall after Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo issued new state guidelines against fluoridation, calling it "public health malpractice."

Dr. Ladapo cited the City of Winter Haven's decision to remove fluoride when encouraging others to follow suit.

PREVIOUS: Florida surgeon general says fluoride shouldn't be added to drinking water: 'Public health malpractice'

Since then, several cities and counties across the state have decided to stop adding fluoride, while others – including Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties – have considered similar measures.

The City of Lakeland first took up the issue in January, with commissioners saying they wanted to hear from the public before making a final decision, which came on Monday.

There could soon be more action at the state level, as well. The so-called "Florida Farm Bill" would ban local governments from using "water additives," including fluoride, in drinking water.

RELATED: 'Florida Farm Bill' would eliminate fluoride from public water supplies statewide

The other side:

The history of fluoride in drinking water dates back generations, with researchers saying it is the primary source of fluoride for Americans and is a tool to help reduce tooth decay.

Dentists and other health groups have called for continuing the addition of fluoride to water.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"Insufficient fluoride exposure can have significant negative effects on oral health," the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a December news release, adding that tooth cavities are the "most common chronic disease in childhood" and disproportionately affect "children of lower socioeconomic status who are less likely to have access to dental care."

Officials lowered their recommendation for drinking water fluoride levels in 2015 to address a tooth condition called fluorosis, which can cause splotches on teeth and was becoming more common in U.S. kids.

The Source: Information for this story came from the City of Lakeland and previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: