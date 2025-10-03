City of Lakeland shuts down, boards up home known for criminal activity

The Brief The home is located at 1639 Norman Drive. The city's nuisance abatement board decided, based on a pattern of criminal activity over numerous years, the home needed to be shut down for at least a year. After a year, if the illegal activity continues, the home could be boarded up again for a longer period.



A home in Lakeland is now under the city's control after it was deemed a "safe haven for illegal activity."

The city's nuisance abatement board decided, based on a pattern of criminal activity over numerous years, including shootings, criminals, and guns hidden inside, that the home at 1639 Norman Drive needed to be shut down for at least a year.

"When you have bad things happening within the vicinity, and this becomes the 'get out of jail free' or safe home base where people run, that's a problem," said Lt. Joe Parker with LPD's Community Services Group and Neighborhood Liaison Unit.

A sign was drilled into the home to reinforce the message that this type of behavior cannot be tolerated.

A homeowner can self-abate, or, as in this case, police can step in if the problems aren't fixed.

Big picture view:

"Every time a police officer responds [to a shooting], it costs the taxpayers money, so it's a community problem," said Parker.

The Lakeland Police Department has completed 25 nuisance abatements within the last year.

This home is located within City Commissioner Guy LaLonde's northwest district.

What they're saying:

"It's my hope that not only will abating this house for one year send a strong and clear message to anyone residing in the city of Lakeland, but we'll also board up your house," said LaLonde. "We'll board your property up, and we'll have zero tolerance for it. Period."

If anyone trespasses onto the property, they'll be charged with a felony.

"If we want to attract the right community, then we have to make sure we're doing everything to ensure a great quality of life," said Parker.

And after a year, if the illegal activity continues, the home could be boarded up again for a longer period.

