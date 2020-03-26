City of Sarasota bans groups of 10 or more to limit COVID-19 spread

The city of Sarasota has put a ban on social gatherings of 10 or more in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The city said the measure can be enforced by the Sarasota Police Department.

Anyone who violates the ban could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

