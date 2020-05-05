City of Sarasota offering free trees to reduce amount of energy residents' homes require

article

Sarasota city officials are once again launching a program to provide free trees to residents.

They said while the world has changed during the pandemic, one thing has remained the same: a need for more trees.

"A lot of trees -- to help ensure that our communities are greener and healthier for generations to come," according to the city. "Trees around homes will not only help reduce the amount of energy your home requires, but they also add to your property value, reduce your carbon footprint, improve air quality, and more effectively catch stormwater runoff. "

The trees will be delivered in late May. Officials said homeowners will not need to sign or interact with the delivery driver. Each resident can get one tree, which could be a Bald Cypress, Dahoon Holly, Little Gem Magnolia or a Sweetbay Magnolia.

