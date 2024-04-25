High-speed pursuit ends with violent struggle, arrest in Pasco County: FHP

Press play above to watch dashcam video of the pursuit. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

A man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Pasco County ended with a violent struggle on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the pursuit began on State Road 52 near Kent Grove Road, where Demarco Earls was clocked driving 111 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

When a trooper tried to stop Earls, FHP says he ran a red light at Shady Hills Road, then turned around and sped onto the Suncoast Parkway.

Dashcam video released by FHP shows Earls’ Nissan Altima passing other cars on the shoulder and in the center median at speeds up to 115 MPH. FHP says Earls exited onto Ridge Road, then got back on the Suncoast Parkway as more troopers joined the pursuit.

Video shows the pursuit ending with a PIT maneuver after Earls went the wrong way along an entrance ramp, exiting onto State Road 54, forcing other drivers to get out of the way.

According to an arrest report, Earls violently resisted troopers, yelling "I’ll kick the (expletive) out of you" as they searched him. Baggies containing cocaine and fentanyl were then found in the car.

Earls is facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing, driving with a suspended or revoked license, drug possession, resisting arrest with violence and assault on an officer.

