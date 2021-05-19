City of Tampa, Florida Aquarium giving out free tickets to those who get COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday

article

The City of Tampa and the Florida Aquarium are partnering up to give out free tickets to those who get a COVID-19 vaccine during a four-hour event on Wednesday.

The ticket giveaway is part of the city's new "Ticket to Outside" campaign, which aims to reduce vaccine hesitancy and increase shots in arms by using ticket incentives for local attractions and events.

The city says its first stop is Wednesday, May 19 at the Florida Aquarium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The aquarium is providing free tickets to each person who receives a vaccination during the four-hour event, with tickets that can be used immediately or redeemed at a later date.

AdventHealth will be onsite administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those ages 12 and up.

Parents or guardians of children ages 12 to 17 will need to bring a copy of their child's birth certificate, passport or driver's license to show proof of age.

