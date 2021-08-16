City of Tampa adds drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

article

Due to a significant increase in cases because of the delta variant, the city of Tampa is opening an additional COVID-19 drive thru testing site at Al Barnes Park.

PCR and rapid antigen tests are available at the site and appointments are not required.

The following COVID-19 testing sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Cordelia B Hunt Center at Al Lopez Park (4602 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614) | Pre-register: https://mdc.nomihealth.com/signup/fl/COT

Al Barnes Park (3101 E 21st Ave Parking Lot) | Pre-register: https://www.impacthealth.com/cityoftampa/

Both sites are open to the public and free for residents. People who don't have insurance can also receive free testing.

Walk up and drive-thru testing is available at the sites. Face masks are required except during the the nasal swab portion of the test.

The city of Tampa says you should get tested if you have been in close contact with someone who had COVID-19 or if you are experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing may also be available at your local pharmacies, clinics and area hospitals. Over the counter at-home rapid tests are also available at some local pharmacies.

LINK: For more information about about COVID-19 testing, visit: www.tampa.gov.

Officials say getting vaccinated is still the best defense against severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccines are safe and effective.

LINK: To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit: http://www.vaccines.gov/.