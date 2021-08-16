Expand / Collapse search
Special Marine Warning
from MON 2:14 PM EDT until MON 3:15 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from MON 3:12 PM EDT until MON 4:15 PM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County
Small Craft Advisory
until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
City of Tampa adds drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News
testing for covid-19 article

FOX 13 / file

TAMPA, Fla. - Due to a significant increase in cases because of the delta variant, the city of Tampa is opening an additional COVID-19 drive thru testing site at Al Barnes Park. 

 PCR and rapid antigen tests are available at the site and appointments are not required. 

The following COVID-19 testing sites are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Both sites are open to the public and free for residents. People who don't have insurance can also receive free testing. 

Walk up and drive-thru testing is available at the sites. Face masks are required except during the the nasal swab portion of the test. 

The city of Tampa says you should get tested if you have been in close contact with someone who had COVID-19 or if you are experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing may also be available at your local pharmacies, clinics and area hospitals. Over the counter at-home rapid tests are also available at some local pharmacies. 

LINK: For more information about about COVID-19 testing, visit: www.tampa.gov

Officials say getting vaccinated is still the best defense against severe illness or hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccines are safe and effective. 

LINK: To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit: http://www.vaccines.gov/.