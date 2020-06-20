City of Tampa raises Pride Flag over Old City Hall

article

The Pride Flag was raised above Old City Hall Saturday morning as part of Pride Month.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was joined by Nadine Smith of Equality Florida and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber to raise the Philadelphia Pride Flag, which includes a few more stripes.

During the flag-raising ceremony Mayor Castor said, “I would like everyone to pay attention to this particular flag because it has a black and brown stripe on the flag as well to be inclusive of all of our minority communities.”

The city of Tampa’s bridges, fountains, trees in parks and Old City Hall have been lit up in rainbow colors all month in celebration.

This year’s Pride celebrations had to be scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

