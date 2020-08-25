City of Venice approves ordinance requiring face coverings

During a Tuesday meeting, officials in Venice passed an ordinance requiring masks in the city limits.

The ordinance passed 4-3. There are 14 exceptions to the ordinance, including for those who are social distancing, children under the age of six, and people exercising.

It also excludes anyone whose compliance would be " detrimental to their health, safety or welfare."

Violators could receive a fine of up to $500. The ordinance is set to expire after 30 days.

The ordinance can be viewed below:

