Florida face-covering rules: List of mandatory coronavirus mask orders in the Tampa Bay area

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will not issue a statewide order to require masks. But the Florida Department of Health has issued a public health advisory, asking all residents to wear masks in public and to socially distance.

Doctors and local officials in Florida are also encouraging the use of face-coverings, and in some cases, mandating it. Several counties and some local municipalities have mask orders in place.

In all cases, religious gatherings and those with pre-existing medical conditions who cannot wear a mask for health reasons are excluded.

Here’s the list of mask orders in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Countywide:

Masks are required in indoor public businesses for everyone over the age of 8. Exceptions include children in sports camps and daycares. Businesses are required to enforce the mask rule for all employees and patrons.

City of Tampa:

Masks are be required for everyone inside a business or public space where social distancing is not possible, based on an executive order from the mayor.

PINELLAS COUNTY:

Countywide:

Every adult must wear a mask while inside public buildings if they cannot social distance. Parents may decide if kids under 18 should have one on. All PSTA riders must wear masks.

City of St. Petersburg:

Everyone in St. Petersburg is required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, based on an executive order from the mayor.

PASCO COUNTY:

Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles issued an executive order requiring anyone in the county over age 2 to wear a face covering while indoors at a public business or county government facility.

POLK COUNTY:

City of Lakenad:

A mandatory mask resolution goes into effect 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2. The requirement applies to those who cannot social distance while inside businesses with more than 50 people. Penalties could include a fine of up to $250. The resolution expires 5 p.m. August 3, but commissioners could modify it.

SARASOTA COUNTY:

City of Sarasota:

Anyone over the age of 18 is required to wear face coverings in any indoor establishment within the city's limits and outdoors when it's not possible to properly social distance.

MANATEE COUNTY:

Longboat Key:

The town commission voted to enact a mandatory face-covering order as of Friday, July 3. Masks are required for everyone in indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

City of Holmes Beach:

The city of Holmes Beach, located on Anna Maria Island, has a mandatory mask order inside businesses. Non-compliance will result in a $250 fine and, if officials catch you a second time, that fine will go up to $500. There are exceptions while people are eating or drinking in a restaurant.

Anna Maria Island:

Masks are required in inside buildings in Anna Maria Island. The fine is $50 though the ordinance excludes people who are seated and eating at restaurants, or people sitting in offices.

CITRUS COUNTY:

No countywide order

HERNANDO COUNTY:

No countywide order

HIGHLANDS COUNTY:

No countywide order

HARDEE COUNTY:

No countywide order

DESOTO COUNTY:

No countywide order

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

