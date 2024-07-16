City of Tampa’s weekly camp teaching kids how to skateboard

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

At the City of Tampa’s weekly skate camps, instructors hope to build confidence in the skaters, many of whom are stepping onto a skateboard for the first time.

"We take kids who have never been on a board and kids who have skated for a couple of years, and we just try and push them to do new things," skate instructor Maurice Williams said.

Williams teaches some of the youngest campers. He stresses the fundamentals, starting with getting on and off the board.

"Zero experience just to us equals foundation," he said. "If we can teach them anything, it is that the fundamentals are the stepping stones to anything they see me doing."

The camp, which runs for nine weeks during the summer, usually has around 25 kids. It features a mix of repeat campers and newcomers.

"They learn one thing, they can't wait to learn something else, and then they push the boundaries," camp counselor Andrew Douglas said. "They take one trick or one skill, and then they move it to a bigger ramp and then start putting the ramps together, creating a line. They're always coming up with some interesting tricks and different paths, lines to do on their own."

Douglas loves seeing more experienced skaters helping newcomers. Williams loves how skateboarding teaches campers perseverance.

"Skateboarding is very individual. It forces you to look at yourself and say, it's up to me," Williams said. "It teaches you how to push forward."

