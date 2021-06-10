Clash over restarting cruises heads back to federal court Thursday

The legal battle over Florida's cruise industry is set to continue Thursday morning as a federal judge in Tampa hears arguments on whether to grant the state a temporary injunction on the CDC's guidelines for safely re-launching revenue voyages.

The sticking point is the agency's requirement for nearly everyone on board to be vaccinated for cruise companies to circumvent test voyages. Thursday's hearing is one of many steps in the ongoing dispute. The judge is not expected to make a final ruling.

This comes after the two sides reached an impasse in mediation last week aimed at settling the dispute. The hearing also comes amid news that Royal Caribbean plans to begin sailing from Florida ports in July and August.

The lawsuit, which was filed in April, challenges CDC restrictions that put the industry on hold in 2020.

The federal restrictions are now further complicated by decisions from state lawmakers to ban businesses, including cruise lines, from requiring people to prove they have been vaccinated.

There's also the CDC's alternative for the judge to consider. Instead of required vaccines, the CDC is allowing test cruises with unvaccinated people to show how ships can handle the virus, an approach that is already underway in Florida.

"That’s one of the reasons why I’m not sure Florida will be successful in their injunction on Thursday," attorney Dale Appell explained, "because they’re going to have to prove irreparable harm if the judge doesn’t give them this injunction against the CDC."

During Thursday's hearing, the judge will also likely take up arguments about a law signed by President Joe Biden last month that set temporary standards for cruise ships heading to Alaska. In a brief filed on Monday, federal attorneys argued that the law backs up the conditional sailing order issued by the CDC, effectively ending the state's argument against the agency.

The director of Port Canaveral will attend Thursday's federal court hearing. It's set to get underway at 10 am.

