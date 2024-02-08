Small plane runs off runway at Clearwater Airpark

article

A small plane ran off the runway at Clearwater Airpark on Thursday, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the airpark at 1000 North Hercules Avenue at 3:27 p.m. on Thursday for a small aircraft that had run off the runway.

The pilot, who fire crews said was the only occupant of the plane, was uninjured.