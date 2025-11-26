Clearwater apartment fire injures 1: CFR

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a fire at a Clearwater apartment complex. It happened shortly after 6 a.m. at 509 N. Harrison Avenue. As of 6:50 a.m. North Fort Harrison Avenue was closed to drivers.



One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a fire at a Clearwater apartment complex.

What we know:

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. at 509 N. Harrison Avenue.

According to Clearwater Fire Rescue, one person was taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution.

As of 6:50 a.m. North Fort Harrison Avenue was closed to drivers.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.

Officials have not said how long they expect the road to be closed.