Clearwater apartment fire injures 1: CFR
CLEARWATER, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a fire at a Clearwater apartment complex.
What we know:
It happened shortly after 6 a.m. at 509 N. Harrison Avenue.
According to Clearwater Fire Rescue, one person was taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution.
As of 6:50 a.m. North Fort Harrison Avenue was closed to drivers.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.
Officials have not said how long they expect the road to be closed.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the city of Clearwater Public Safety.