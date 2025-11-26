Expand / Collapse search

Clearwater apartment fire injures 1: CFR

Published  November 26, 2025 7:29am EST
Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a fire at a Clearwater apartment complex. 

What we know:

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. at 509 N. Harrison Avenue. 

According to Clearwater Fire Rescue, one person was taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution. 

As of 6:50 a.m. North Fort Harrison Avenue was closed to drivers. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the fire and the extent of the damage. 

Officials have not said how long they expect the road to be closed. 

The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the city of Clearwater Public Safety. 

