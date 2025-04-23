Clearwater bakery puts food allergies first with tasty gluten-free menu

The Brief A Clearwater bakery is putting food allergies first with a tasty gluten-free menu featuring a wide variety of baked goods. Ahvery Jepsen, owner of Ahvery Bakes, started making gluten-free cookies in 2014 after realizing she had food allergies and sensitivities that she didn’t have before. Her focus is making sure that her treats are tasty to everyone, not just those with food sensitivities.



Ahvery Jepsen, owner of Ahvery Bakes, started making gluten-free cookies in 2014 after realizing she had food allergies and sensitivities that she didn’t have before.

Jepsen would bring her creations to baby showers and parties and her friends told her to start selling them.

Her focus is making sure that her treats are tasty to everyone, not just those with food sensitivities.

What they're saying:

"I didn’t want to make a cookie or treat that was good for being gluten-free. I want anyone who tries it to think it’s really tasty."

For Jepsen, her menu consists of sweet loaves, cinnamon rolls, brownies, granola, banana bread and a bunch more.

What you can do:

To find what else is on the menu or to order online, you can visit her website.

Ahvery Bakes is located at 1679 Drew Street in Clearwater.

