Tampa jewelry artist creates product using Mother Nature's beauty

The Brief A Tampa jewelry artist has been creating her product using Mother Nature's beauty. The palette comes from raw stones, like quartz, sapphire and emeralds. Artist Caitlin Albritton sources the stone from all over. Albritton hand cuts the stones to create small, intricate mosaic-style jewelry.



Artist Caitlin Albritton highlights the beauty of women by using some of nature’s beauty to create jewelry.

"I really like that there's like a limited color palette that Mother Nature has created, and I really think that's exciting to pull my color palette from there," Albritton said.

The backstory:

The palette comes from raw stones, like quartz, sapphire and emeralds. Albritton sources the stone from all over.

Albritton hand cuts the stones to create small, intricate mosaic-style jewelry.

A Tampa jewelry artist has been creating her product using Mother Nature's beauty.

She mixes the mosaics with sterling silver using a technique called inlaying. Her work process creates a contradiction of emotions.

"It is really meditative. It gives me the time to sink down into my soul and really think about, you know, what's going on in my life. It helps calm me down," Albritton said.

The pieces can feature anywhere from 15-to-60 small stones. Each of them is cut, grinded and sanded down.

READ: Hillsborough leaders vote to end Cross Bay Ferry service early

"I really like the hands-on process for that. There's something about using all the different kinds of equipment in here. It gets loud," Albritton said. "I don't know, I'm just working with stone and like nature's material, which is an absolute wonder in itself."

A Tampa jewelry artist has been creating her product using Mother Nature's beauty.

Albritton hopes that wonder transfers to her signature pieces, figurative pieces highlighting the beauty and variety of women.

She describes her work as a celebration of the internal strength of women.

"I've always been working with a figure. That has always been a core of what I've been doing, whether it was painting or doing ceramics or glass or now the inlay jewelry," Albritton said. "When I was in high school, I had an eating disorder, and I think that working with the body and making art about the body was able to help me kind of get over and like, kind of understand and process those emotions and that concept of that."

What you can do:

You can check out all of Albritton's work on her website.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Barry Wong.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: