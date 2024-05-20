Pinellas County non-profit paying students for good grades

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A lot of parents pay their children for good school grades and Monica Eaton, a Clearwater businesswoman, is using the practice to get high school freshman on the right track.

Boca Ciega High School 9th graders got certificates for improving their academic performance that also came with cash during a special ceremony.

Eaton started a non-profit to pay students in their first year of high school to improve their reading. She calls the initiative "Paid for Grades."

"The program is based on improving their literacy," said Eaton. "So this is based on a grade improvement."

Kids who improve their reading literacy by at least one grade level, maintain excellent attendance and learn computer skills will receive $500 each.

READ: Bay Area nonprofit receives $175,000 grant to help domestic abuse survivors with housing

"You have to really put in lots of studying, lots of at home time," said Jaylon Scurly, a student at the school. "You have to sacrifice."

The program teaches students how to do study groups and build relationships.

"If you get the opportunity, like work with it because there's not a lot of opportunities like this," said Rylin Mettcalf, senior mentor. "And I think it's super great that our school has this opportunity."

"We are allowed to have student mentors. So our mentors are former Paid for Grades kids. So that helps recycle them through," said Brenda Hankin, a teacher. "And it teaches them the importance of staying on your studies."

"Some of the skills I saw they learned are studying, being dedicated, having patience, you know, don't get upset easy," said Kevin Harper, a teacher. "Just learning to cope and deal with certain issues that come up."

READ: Tampa 14-year-old earns college degree, prepares for nursing school: 'It was a lot of hard work'

More than 800 Pinellas County students have been through the program since 2011.

"If you change the life of one student, that has such an amazing effect, it could change the life of an entire generation," Eaton explained.

Pictured: Monica Eaton

Eaton is a testament to the power of generosity, determination, and the belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed.

"It's just creating that example, that role model that really becomes infectious, and it's probably one of the most rewarding things that I've done that continues to grow," Eaton said.

Since 2011, Monica has given away more than $1 million to local schools and students.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter