Clearwater cancels 2021 Sea-Blues Festival

City officials announced Tuesday they will cancel this year’s Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival "due to current health and safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We apologize to those who look forward to this popular annual event," officials said in a statement. "The city of Clearwater will continue to explore ways to host other events safely during the pandemic."

The two-day, open-air event is typically held in February and takes over Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater, where attendees can listen to blues music and enjoy seafood from local vendors.