Man claims self defense after shooting at Tampa laundromat: TPD

A person was shot at a laundromat in Tampa early Friday morning, and the man who pulled the trigger claims it was in self-defense, authorities say.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an elderly man told police he shot someone in self-defense at a laundromat near the intersection of 34th Street and 7th Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

The person who was shot was hospitalized with injuries.

No other information was released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.