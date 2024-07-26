Expand / Collapse search

Man claims self defense after shooting at Tampa laundromat: TPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 26, 2024 9:36am EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A person was shot at a laundromat in Tampa early Friday morning, and the man who pulled the trigger claims it was in self-defense, authorities say.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an elderly man told police he shot someone in self-defense at a laundromat near the intersection of 34th Street and 7th Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

The person who was shot was hospitalized with injuries. 

No other information was released.

This remains an ongoing investigation. 