Clearwater cancels annual Sugar Sand Festival amid COVID-19 concerns

On Friday, Clearwater city officials announced that they decided to cancel the 8th Annual Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. The festival was scheduled for April 10-26.

Festival organizers will be contacting everyone who pre-purchased a ticket within the next week to issue a refund.

Festival organizers said they are heartbroken about canceling the event, but reiterated that there is no higher priority than the safety of guests, volunteers, partners and staff.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

